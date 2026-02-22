Stanley Nsoki News: 13 clearances Saturday

Nsoki recorded one tackle (zero won), 13 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 3rd minute.

Nsoki helped keep the clean sheet Saturday with 13 clearances against Bayer Leverkusen. He's beginning to intergrade back into the starting XI with four straight league starts, collecting 26 clearances and five tackles in that span.