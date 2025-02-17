Stanley Nsoki News: Own goal during win

Nsoki recorded an own goal, six tackles (three won), five clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Werder Bremen.

Nsoki scored the opener of Sunday's contest, although it was for the wrong team, netting an own goal in the seventh minute. However, he would recover with a decent match defensively, notching three interceptions, five clearances and six tackles. This was also his first start in four appearances on the clean sheet, possibly returning to the bench following the own goal.