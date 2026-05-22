Stas Korzeniowski Injury: Dealing with knee injury
Korzeniowski is dealing with a PCL injury, according to Philadelphia Union reporter Joe Tansey.
Korzeniowski hasn't played much this season, as he's been limited to just one start, six appearances and 136 minutes of action. He'll probably use the World Cup break to recover, but he's not expected to carry a ton of upside even when he's available to play in the future.
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