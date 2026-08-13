Stas Korzeniowski News: Plays 59 minutes in return

Korzeniowski (knee) played 59 minutes in Thursday's 2-0 Leagues Cup loss to Santos Laguna, confirming he is back fit, according to the club.

Korzeniowski had been dealing with a PCL injury that limited him to just one start and six appearances totaling 136 minutes earlier this season, so this extended run of minutes now confirms he has recovered. His return gives Philadelphia Union another attacking option in the attack moving forward.