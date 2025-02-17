Stefan Bajcetic News: Nets first goal with Las Palmas

Bajcetic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Mallorca.

Despite the loss, Bajcetic shined in his second consecutive start by burying his first goal in three league appearances this season. It was also his second consecutive outing with at least one chance created and over 20 passes completed. Additionally, he has registered at least one tackle won in three straight appearances.