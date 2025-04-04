Fantasy Soccer
Stefan Bell headshot

Stefan Bell Injury: Aiming return in several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Bell (thigh) is hoping to make his return in two to three weeks, coach Bo Henriksen said in a press conference. "We still miss Bello. We hope he can return to the team in the next 2-3 weeks."

Bell has been sidelined since late January due to a thigh injury and is hoping to return to the team in two to three weeks, provided everything goes as planned. Andreas Hanche-Olsen has seen increased playing time during his absence.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
