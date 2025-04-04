Stefan Bell Injury: Aiming return in several weeks

Bell (thigh) is hoping to make his return in two to three weeks, coach Bo Henriksen said in a press conference. "We still miss Bello. We hope he can return to the team in the next 2-3 weeks."

Bell has been sidelined since late January due to a thigh injury and is hoping to return to the team in two to three weeks, provided everything goes as planned. Andreas Hanche-Olsen has seen increased playing time during his absence.