Stefan Bell Injury: Back available against Bayern
Bell (thigh) is back available for Saturday's game against Bayern, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference.
Bell is back in the squad and available for Saturday's game after recovering from a thigh injury that sidelined him for the last three months. That said, he is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting squad and is expected to build his fitness gradually.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now