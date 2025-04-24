Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefan Bell headshot

Stefan Bell Injury: Back available against Bayern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Bell (thigh) is back available for Saturday's game against Bayern, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference.

Bell is back in the squad and available for Saturday's game after recovering from a thigh injury that sidelined him for the last three months. That said, he is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting squad and is expected to build his fitness gradually.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now