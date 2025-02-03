Stefan Bell Injury: Out several weeks

Bell (thigh) suffered an injury in Friday's 1-0 loss to Bremen and will be sidelined for several weeks, the club announced.

Bell underwent exams on the thigh injury he sustained Friday which revealed an issue in the back of his right thigh. He is expected to miss a few weeks with no clear return date as his recovery will depend on individual progress. Maxim Leitsch is likely to see increased playing time until he comes back.