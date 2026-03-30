Stefan Bell headshot

Stefan Bell Injury: Partially training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Bell (knee) has joined partial team training Monday, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Bell was out at Monday's public session as the club starts to train again following the international break, as the defender was able to partially train with teammates before an individual program. This is progress in the right direction, although it is yet to be seen if he can play Saturday. He earned a string of seven straight starts before the injury, potentially returning to that spot again once fit.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
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