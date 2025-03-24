Stefan Bell Injury: Running again, return on horizon

Bell (thigh) has been involved in individual training for the past few weeks and has begun to run, implying a return could be in the next few weeks, according to manager Bo Henriksen, per Michael Ebert of Kicker.

Bell looks to be in a decent spot after a break due to a thigh injury, as the defender has been included in some training. He was announced to be out for four to five weeks at the start of March, now approaching that timeline and hoping he can take the field as planned. That said, Sunday against Dortmund could be too soon, with their match against Kiel on April 5 more likely.