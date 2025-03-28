Fantasy Soccer
Stefan Bell

Stefan Bell Injury: Still injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Bell (thigh) is still injured and has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Dortmund, coach Bo Henriksen confirmed in the press conference. "Bello remains injured."

Bell has participated in some trainings in recent weeks, but the game on Sunday is likely too soon for him. He will be assessed at the start of next week to determine his availability for their next match against Kiel next Saturday.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05

