Stefan Bell Injury: Still not training with team

Bell remains sidelined from team training as he continues recovering from a thigh injury that has kept him out of the last three matches. He is expected to miss a few more weeks, with Andreas Hanche-Olsen likely benefiting from increased playing time in his absence.