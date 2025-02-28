Fantasy Soccer
Stefan Bell headshot

Stefan Bell Injury: Still not training with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Bell (thigh) is still not training with the team and will remain sidelined for the next few weeks, coach Bo Henriksen said in a press conference. "Bello is recovering. He is not training with us at the moment and will also be out for the next few weeks."

Bell remains sidelined from team training as he continues recovering from a thigh injury that has kept him out of the last three matches. He is expected to miss a few more weeks, with Andreas Hanche-Olsen likely benefiting from increased playing time in his absence.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
