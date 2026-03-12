Stefan Bell Injury: Still questionable Sunday

Bell (knee) is still battling a MCL injury and remains questionable for Sunday's clash against Bremen, according to coach Urs Fischer. "We'll see about Sunday. He has today and tomorrow to get treatment."

Bell has missed the last three matches with a MCL injury and remains a question mark heading into Sunday's clash with Bremen. The defender is expected to train with the reserve squad while the senior team travels for the UEFA Conference League, and his availability for the weekend will depend on how his knee responds. Bell has been a regular starter in Mainz's back line, so if he needs more time to recover it would force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Kacper Potulski or Danny da Costa emerging as possible options in the back three.