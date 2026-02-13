Stefan Bell headshot

Stefan Bell Injury: Suffers injury against Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Bell was forced to exit due to an injury in the first half of Friday's clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Bell has been an ever-present member of his team's back line over the last six games and even scored two goals over that span, so losing him would be a serious problem for the squad if a serious injury is confirmed. His place in Friday's match was taken by Kacper Potulski, who could benefit from Bell's potential absence to see increased playing time.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Bell
