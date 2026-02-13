Stefan Bell Injury: Suffers injury against Dortmund

Bell was forced to exit due to an injury in the first half of Friday's clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Bell has been an ever-present member of his team's back line over the last six games and even scored two goals over that span, so losing him would be a serious problem for the squad if a serious injury is confirmed. His place in Friday's match was taken by Kacper Potulski, who could benefit from Bell's potential absence to see increased playing time.