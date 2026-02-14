Stefan Bell headshot

Stefan Bell Injury: Suffers MCL sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Bell suffered a MCL sprain during Friday's 4-0 loss against Dortmund and will miss several weeks to recover, the club announced.

Bell was forced off in the first half of Friday's loss to Dortmund after suffering an MCL sprain that will sideline him for several weeks. It is a significant setback for Mainz, as he is a locked-in starter along the backline and one of the defensive anchors in their setup. His absence will shake up the XI, with Kacper Potulski in line to step into a larger role until Bell is cleared to return.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Bell
