Stefan Bell Injury: Suffers MCL sprain

Bell was forced off in the first half of Friday's loss to Dortmund after suffering an MCL sprain that will sideline him for several weeks. It is a significant setback for Mainz, as he is a locked-in starter along the backline and one of the defensive anchors in their setup. His absence will shake up the XI, with Kacper Potulski in line to step into a larger role until Bell is cleared to return.