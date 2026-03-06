Stefan Bell Injury: Trains, Saturday too early

Bell (knee) is back in training but remains out another game, according to manager Urs Fischer. "Bello is back in training, but tomorrow's game is coming a bit too early for him to make his return."

Bell is seeing some major progress as he continues to train this week, having joined the team earlier in the week. This should leave the defender set up for a return by the end of the month, potentially next match when facing Werder Bremen on March 15. This would give them a regular starter back after only a few matches out, likely to return to that role once fit.