Stefan Bell headshot

Stefan Bell Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bell (knee) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Werder Bremen, according to manager Urs Fischer. "Bell won't be fit enough for Sunday. He only completed parts of the session, so he's not an option for Bremen."

Bell will miss a fourth straight contest while navigating a knee issue, and while the defender is trending in the right direction, this game simply comes too soon for him. This means his next chance to play will come against Frankfurt on Sunday, March 22, before the international break.

Stefan Bell
FSV Mainz 05
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