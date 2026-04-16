Stefan Bell News: Available off bench

Bell (knee) was an unused substitute in Thursday's 4-0 Conference League loss against Strasbourg, confirming his return to the matchday squad after missing several weeks.

Bell had been back in team training since two weeks and his inclusion on the bench is a positive step toward reclaiming the starting role he held across seven consecutive appearances before the injury struck. The defender figures to ease back into the lineup gradually over the coming fixtures rather than being thrown straight back into the starting XI, but having him available again gives coach Urs Fischer a valuable defensive option to call upon as Mainz push through the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.