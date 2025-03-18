Stefan Chirila Injury: Heading out with NT

Chirila has been called up by Romania U18 for the three friendly matches against Croatia U18, Turkey U18 and Switzerland U18 on March 19, March 22 and March 25, respectively.

Chirila has feature only one minute in the frontline for Cincinnati this season but will miss Saturday's match against Atlanta due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Nashville on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.