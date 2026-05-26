Stefan Cleveland News: Beaten twice Saturday

Cleveland had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus New York Red Bulls.

Cleveland was beaten twice in the first half -- both times by Jorge Ruvalcaba -- but couldn't do anything in both one-on-one sequences. Cleveland has started ahead of John Pulskamp in Sporting KC's last five games. However, his fantasy upside has been minimal. He's yet to record a clean sheet while allowing 11 goals and making 19 saves in those five outings.