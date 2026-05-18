Stefan Cleveland News: Concedes once Saturday

Cleveland recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Austin FC.

Cleveland made his fourth consecutive start Saturday, and he conceded exactly one goal for the third time versus Austin. Outside of the 6-0 loss to Portland, Cleveland has played well for Sporting, making 15 saves and conceding three goals across the other three contests. He'll look to keep that momentum going Saturday versus New York Red Bulls, the final match before the two-month break for the World Cup.