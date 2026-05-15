Stefan Cleveland News: Six saves in win

Cleveland registered six saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cleveland repelled six of seven Los Angeles shots on goal Wednesday and made one clearance to help lift Kansas City to a 3-1 home victory. The veteran keeper's three appearances (three starts) mark his most MLS appearances since he made seven starting appearances for Seattle during the 2022 campaign. If Cleveland remains the preferred option for Kansas City, look for his name on the team sheet Saturday when Kansas City travel to Texas for a showdown with Austin.