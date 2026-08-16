Stefan Cleveland News: Two saves in defeat

Cleveland made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids.

Cleveland made two saves in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Colorado, denying Dante Sealy's goal-bound effort in the 50th minute before being beaten by Reggie Cannon's header from Youssef Maziz's corner and Rafael Navarro's close-range finish in stoppage time. The goalkeeper has now gone the entire season without a clean sheet across 10 MLS appearances, a run that reflects the collective defensive fragility of a Sporting KC side. Cleveland heads into the St. Louis City midweek fixture needing a response from a squad that has been reduced to ten men in consecutive matches.