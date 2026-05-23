Stefan De Vrij Injury: Forced off in Bologna game

De Vrij won one of two tackles and had one interception and three clearances before leaving Saturday's 3-3 draw with Bologna at the 81st minute because of a muscular problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

De Vrij filled in for Manuel Akanji and wasn't great like the rest of the Inter defense in this one. He'll undergo tests in the next few days to assess the severity of the injury and determine whether he'll be available for the World Cup.