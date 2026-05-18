Stefan De Vrij headshot

Stefan De Vrij News: Busy in Verona clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

De Vrij generated two tackles (one won), five clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

De Vrij posted team highs in clearances and interceptions as part of a composed outing despite seeing the clean sheet slip away late. However, it was his first appearance since April 17 after three matches on the bench, and his place in the rotation is far from secure with Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji and Yann Aurel Bisseck in the mix. The veteran has seen limited action this season but is averaging 5.0 clearances, 1.2 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game when in the starting lineup.

Stefan De Vrij
Inter Milan
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