Stefan de Vrij News: Scores agianst Milan

De Vrij scored one goal to go with two tackles (one won), two interceptions and four clerances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

De Vrij punched one in from point-blank range to level the game in the stoppage time with his second goal of the season after having hands full in the back all game long. Francesco Acerbi was back on the bench in this one, so the two could resume rotating like earlier in the season. He has registered three tackles, eight interceptions, 14 clearances and three blocks in the last five games, contributing to two clean sheets.