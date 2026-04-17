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Stefan De Vrij News: Strong shift against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

De Vrij won two of two tackles and had two blocks, five clearances and three interceptions in Friday's 3-0 victory over Cagliari.

De Vrij drew his first start in a couple of months after being an unused sub in three straight matches, as Yann Aurel Bisseck (thigh) was out and Francesco Acerbi was spared, and got the job done in the back in an easy match-up. He has posted at least one clearance in his last five appearances, totaling 19 and adding seven tackles (three won), four interceptions and three blocks, with one clean sheet.

Stefan De Vrij
Inter Milan
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