Stefan De Vrij News: Will miss World Cup

De Vrij hasn't been selected for the World Cup "because he will need 12/14 days to recover from a strain, maybe longer, and he hadn't played a lot lately," coach Ronald Koeman announced.

De Vrij was on the bubble, and a minor but untimely muscular problem won't allow him to participate in the competition. He'll easily shake it off during the summer. It remains to be seen whether he'll stay at Inter, as his contract is about to run out, but he's in talks with his current team.