Stefan Frei News: Allows three in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Frei recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against San Diego FC.

Frei recorded just one save while allowing three first half goals as Seattle were undone by San Diego in a 3-0 defeat. Over his last three appearances (three starts), the veteran keeper has made four saves while conceding as many goals and recording a single clean sheet. Frei will look to lead Seattle back to the win column Saturday when they travel to take-on FC Dallas.

Stefan Frei
Seattle Sounders FC
