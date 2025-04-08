Stefan Frei News: Allows three in defeat

Frei recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against San Diego FC.

Frei recorded just one save while allowing three first half goals as Seattle were undone by San Diego in a 3-0 defeat. Over his last three appearances (three starts), the veteran keeper has made four saves while conceding as many goals and recording a single clean sheet. Frei will look to lead Seattle back to the win column Saturday when they travel to take-on FC Dallas.