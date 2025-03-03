Stefan Frei News: Allows two goals in defeat

Frei recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake.

Frei turned aside three Real Salt Lake shots Saturday but was beaten by an own goal in the first half and in a one-on-one situation in the second half as Seattle fell 2-0. After a 2024 season in which Seattle led the MLS with just 35 goals conceded, Frei and the Seattle defensive unit have allowed two goals in each of their first two fixtures to begin the 2025 campaign. Frei's next challenge in MLS play will come Saturday when Seattle hosts defending champions Los Angeles Football Club.