Stefan Frei News: Beaten once in draw

Frei made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Frei made two saves from three San Jose shots on target Saturday as Seattle drew 1-1 away from home. The veteran keeper's lone blemish came in the first half when an unlucky deflection on a shot from outside the box took the ball over Frei's reach. Frei has made six saves and conceded two goals over his last three appearances (three starts). He is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday when Seattle travel to take-on San Diego FC.