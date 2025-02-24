Stefan Frei News: Concedes twice in draw

Frei made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC.

Frei did not make a save Saturday and was let down by his defensive unit twice as Seattle dropped points from a winning position in a 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC. The veteran keeper conceded a header that resulted from a corner kick from point-blank range in the first half and was subsequently beaten by an own-goal in second half stoppage time. Frei will look to bounce back Saturday when Seattle travel to take-on Real Salt Lake.