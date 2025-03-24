Stefan Frei News: First clean sheet of 2025

Frei recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Frei was forced into just one save Saturday as he earned his first clean sheet of the 2025 MLS campaign in a 0-0 draw versus Houston. Over Seattle's first five league fixtures, the veteran keeper has made four appearances (four starts) while compiling seven saves and conceding five goals. Frei is likely to be in net Saturday when Seattle travel to tussle with San Jose.