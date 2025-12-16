Frei is the club's all-time leader in appearances across all competitions and has helped Seattle win six major trophies while reaching the playoffs 11 times since 2014. He was named MLS Cup MVP in 2016 and has also earned MLS All-Star honors, Goalkeeper of the Year finalist recognition, and Concacaf Champions Cup Player of the Tournament honors during his career. Frei ranks among the top goalkeepers in MLS history in appearances, wins, shutouts, and saves, and is one of the few players to surpass 400 all-competition appearances with a single club. He started every regular-season match in 2025, posting eight shutouts and a 1.19 goals-against average while continuing to anchor Seattle's back line. His contract extension will be key for the Sounders to retain his leadership and instill the mindset they want to pass on to the youngsters integrating into the team.