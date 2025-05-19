Stefan Frei News: Reclaims place in starting XI

Frei registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Frei returned to the lineup Saturday after making way for Andrew Thomas in Seattle's midweek matchup. The veteran keeper did not register a save in Seattle's 1-1 draw versus Portland. Over his last five appearances, Frei has made 16 saves and one clearance while conceding just four goals and recording one clean sheet. Frei's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Seattle host FC Dallas.