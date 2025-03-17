Fantasy Soccer
Stefan Frei headshot

Stefan Frei News: Three saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Frei recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against St. Louis City SC.

Frei made three saves from four St. Louis City shots on target Saturday as Seattle fell 1-0 in a narrow defeat. Frei made his return to the Seattle starting XI after making-way for Andrew Thomas in their previous fixture. Through three appearances (three starts) in MLS play this season, the long-serving Seattle keeper has made six saves and two clearances while conceding five goals. Frei will look for his first clean sheet of the season Saturday when Seattle host Houston Dynamo who have scored just three goals over four fixtures to begin the 2025 season.

Stefan Frei
Seattle Sounders FC
