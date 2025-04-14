Stefan Frei News: Untroubled in clean sheet effort

Frei made no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus FC Dallas.

Frei was not forced to make a save Saturday and registered two clearances as he recorded his second clean sheet of the season in Seattle's 1-0 victory over Dallas. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran MLS keeper has made seven saves and conceded five goals while recording two clean sheets. Frei is likely to find his name on the team sheet Saturday when Seattle host Nashville.