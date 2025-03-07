Fantasy Soccer
Stefan Lainer headshot

Stefan Lainer News: Plays well in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Lainer scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing six times (one accurate), creating two chances, blocking a shot and making three interceptions during Friday's 3-1 loss to Mainz.

Lainer found the back of the net in the 73rd minute scoring Gladbach's lone goal while leading his side in crosses, chances created, blocks and tackles. The goal was the first of the season for Lainer as he made his first start since the middle of January in the match due to the suspension of Joe Scally.

Stefan Lainer
Mönchengladbach
