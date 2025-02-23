Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefan Lekovic headshot

Stefan Lekovic Injury: Fit for Roma meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Lekovic (undisclosed) has been selected for Monday's game versus Roma.

Lekovic is good to go after skipping one tilt due to a minor injury and will be in contention to start since Monza are down two regulars in the back, Armando Izzo (suspension) and Danilo D'Ambrosio (undisclosed). He has recorded two tackles, four interceptions and three blocks in three appearances since joining.

Stefan Lekovic
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now