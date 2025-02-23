Stefan Lekovic Injury: Fit for Roma meeting

Lekovic (undisclosed) has been selected for Monday's game versus Roma.

Lekovic is good to go after skipping one tilt due to a minor injury and will be in contention to start since Monza are down two regulars in the back, Armando Izzo (suspension) and Danilo D'Ambrosio (undisclosed). He has recorded two tackles, four interceptions and three blocks in three appearances since joining.