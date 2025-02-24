Stefan Lekovic News: Starting Monday
Lekovic (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Roma.
Lekovic is fit as expected for Monday, earning a spot in the starting XI immediately. This comes after only one match out, missing with an undisclosed injury. He has started in his last two appearances and will look to continue in a starting role, although he had yet to earn a start in seven appearances on the team sheet before then.
