Stefan Lekovic News: Wins two tackles versus Roma

Lekovic (undisclosed) had two interceptions and one block and won two of four tackles in Monday's 4-0 loss against Roma.

Lekovic put up some stats but mostly struggled to keep up with the opponents like the rest of the Monza defenders. He'll compete primarily with Tomas Palacios and Arvid Brorsson going forward. He has notched six tackles (three won), six interceptions, two clearances and four blocks in four matches since moving to Italy.