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Stefan Medina Injury: Dealing with ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Medina was removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Atlas because he aggravated a sprained left ankle during warmups, as reported on the TUDN broadcast.

Medina was initially listed as part of the back line to face the Foxes but was ultimately replaced by Victor Guzman. The experienced defender will need to undergo further medical tests to determine his availability for the next game versus Pachuca. He had recently recovered from an adductor injury, so he hasn't been able to build momentum over the past couple of months.

Stefan Medina
Monterrey
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