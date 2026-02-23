Stefan Medina Injury: Misses Pumas game with ankle issue
Medina didn't play in Sunday's matchup versus Pumas due to an ankle injury, according to Ivan del Angel of Fox Sports.
Medina failed to get involved in the seventh Clausura match after making four starts over the previous six game weeks. He made his most recent appearance as a right-back, so Ricardo Chavez took his spot in the initial lineup, with both Alonso Aceves and Victor Guzman featuring in central defense. The Colombian's status is uncertain ahead of upcoming fixtures.
