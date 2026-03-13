Stefan Medina Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Medina is not available for the time being after sustaining a right adductor problem, per the club's medical report.

Medina has started his recovery process after ending up with a muscular discomfort during Tuesday's CCC meeting against Cruz Azul, in which he played 90 minutes as a right-sided center-back. He had also been deployed in a wide role in league play, making eight appearances (six starts) since January. Both Victor Guzman and Ricardo Chavez will look to gain playing time at center- and right-back, respectively, for as long as Medina stays on the sidelines.