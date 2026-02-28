Stefan Medina News: Starts versus Cruz Azul
Medina (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Cruz Azul.
Medina was included in a lineup full of defenders, with Alonso Aceves dropped to the bench for the weekend's game. The Colombian, who missed one match through an ankle problem, could be a source of tackles and interceptions while delivering a few crosses if he finds chances to move forward on the right flank. However, he has been far from his best form this year.
