Stefan Medina headshot

Stefan Medina News: Starts versus Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Medina (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Cruz Azul.

Medina was included in a lineup full of defenders, with Alonso Aceves dropped to the bench for the weekend's game. The Colombian, who missed one match through an ankle problem, could be a source of tackles and interceptions while delivering a few crosses if he finds chances to move forward on the right flank. However, he has been far from his best form this year.

Stefan Medina
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Medina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Medina See More
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 19, 2016
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 13, 2016
Copa America: Friday-Saturday Picks
SOC
Copa America: Friday-Saturday Picks
Author Image
Chris Henne
June 2, 2016
DraftKings Liga MX: Weekend Picks
SOC
DraftKings Liga MX: Weekend Picks
Author Image
Chris Henne
May 20, 2016