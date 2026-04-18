Stefan Medina headshot

Stefan Medina News: Starts versus Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Medina (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against Pachuca.

Medina was a late scratch in the previous league game due to his ankle problem, but he achieved a quick recovery in time for the week 15 clash. The versatile defender is expected to feature as a center-back, with Victor Guzman dropping to the bench instead. The Colombian has recently failed to find the consistency he once enjoyed in terms of playing time, but he could be a solid all-around asset when he's on the field.

Stefan Medina
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Medina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Medina See More
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 19, 2016
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 13, 2016
Copa America: Friday-Saturday Picks
SOC
Copa America: Friday-Saturday Picks
Author Image
Chris Henne
June 2, 2016
DraftKings Liga MX: Weekend Picks
SOC
DraftKings Liga MX: Weekend Picks
Author Image
Chris Henne
May 20, 2016