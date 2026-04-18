Stefan Medina News: Starts versus Pachuca

Medina (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against Pachuca.

Medina was a late scratch in the previous league game due to his ankle problem, but he achieved a quick recovery in time for the week 15 clash. The versatile defender is expected to feature as a center-back, with Victor Guzman dropping to the bench instead. The Colombian has recently failed to find the consistency he once enjoyed in terms of playing time, but he could be a solid all-around asset when he's on the field.