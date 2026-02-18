Stefan Medina News: Two tackles in win

Medina won both of his tackle attempts, created two chances and had an interception in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Leon.

It was a defensive masterclass from Monterrey and Medina was a major part of that. The uber talented defender has been playing great as of late. In his last three appearances he now has two chances created, five tackles won and five interceptions. Long as Medina keeps taking the pitch Monterrey will always be in the mix for clean sheets.