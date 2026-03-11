Stefan Ortega Injury: Expected to miss more games
Ortega (calf) "may be a couple of matches out" as he continues to struggle with his injury, manager Vitor Pereira said Wednesday, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post.
Ortega will likely remain unavailable for a few more league and European contests, with Matz Sels playing instead. The injured goalkeeper had a run of five starts across both competitions before being sidelined, tallying multiple saves in each of those performances. However, it's now unclear if he'll see much more action this season.
