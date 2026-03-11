Stefan Ortega headshot

Stefan Ortega Injury: Expected to miss more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ortega (calf) "may be a couple of matches out" as he continues to struggle with his injury, manager Vitor Pereira said Wednesday, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post.

Ortega will likely remain unavailable for a few more league and European contests, with Matz Sels playing instead. The injured goalkeeper had a run of five starts across both competitions before being sidelined, tallying multiple saves in each of those performances. However, it's now unclear if he'll see much more action this season.

Stefan Ortega
Nottingham Forest
