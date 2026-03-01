Stefan Ortega Injury: Misses with calf injury

Ortega was out for Sunday's 2-1 loss to Brighton due to a calf injury, according to Paul Taylor of The Athletic.

Ortega was not with the team Sunday as they took the field, sent to the sidelines after a calf injury midweek against Fenerbahce. This left the opening for their starter at the beginning of the season, Matz Sels, to take over a starting role after an injury of his own. Ortega will now look for a quick turnaround and to return in the flurry of matches coming next week, although it is unknown if he will win the starting role back from last year's Golden Glove winner.