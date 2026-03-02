Stefan Ortega headshot

Stefan Ortega Injury: Out a few more days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Ortega (calf) is set to miss a few more days, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "[Stefan] got an injury. I think he will be out for a few more days."

Ortega will need to sit out a game or two more as he recovers from injury, with a calf issue too much to play through. This leaves Matz Sels to continue as a starter in net, coming back quicker than wanted of an injury of his own. The big question is who will see the start once both are fit, with both goalies showing promise on their best days.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Ortega
